The “Friends” Musical Opening In New York This Fall

Friends ended its historic run on television thirteen years ago, but now fans of the sitcom can tap into their love for the series with a brand new venture.

Friends! The Musical is coming to Broadway sometime in Fall 2017, where Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe will all be there singing their hearts out, as they “navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

The musical was written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, who are the masterminds behind “90210! The Musical!,” “Katdashians! The Musical!” and the “Saved by the Bell” parody “Bayside! The Musical!”

Currently, the songs that are set to be in the musical include:

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“45 Grove Street – How Can We Afford This Place?”

“How you Doing, Ladies?”

“Hey Ugly Naked Guy Who Lives Across the Street!”

“We were on a Break!”

“I’m Gonna Hump U”

“Oh. My. God. It’s Janice!”

“Will They or Wont They”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“Could I BE Anymore…..in Love with Monica”

“The One Where We Make a Million Dollars An Episode”

“We’ll Always Be There For You”

No word yet if any of the former cast members will participate in a cameo, although the McSmiths have been able to convince former cast members in the past to join their shows for a night or two.

Tickets go on sale for the musical in June, and the show opens later this Fall at the Triad Theater.

Via Huffington Post