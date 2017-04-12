There’s Going to be a Slow- Motion Baywatch .5K Marathon Happening in LA

April 12, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: 5k, Baywatch, Marathon, Slow Motion, The Rock

Can you run in slow- motion?

There’s an awesome prize for the slowest runner to cross the finish line. Dwayne The Rock Johnson posted on Instagram that there will be a .5K slow- motion marathon in honor of the Baywatch release. You must run the entire marathon in slow- motion, there was an event made on Facebook for the marathon stating the all the rules. “On April 22nd the world will be introduced to an evolution in the field of sport. A marathon, but a marathon like no other. The Baywatch Slow Mo Marathon. A gruelling 0.2km that must be run entirely in slow motion. Come down, see the cast of Baywatch and put your body, heart and mind to the test.” If you want be on the red carpet with the Rock all you have to is run slowly. Check out the Rocks announcement below

