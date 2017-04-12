This Girl Wanted A Poop Themed Birthday Party And She Got It

April 12, 2017 6:35 PM By Tanner Kloven
Rebecca from St.Louis is a solid contender for mom of the year. Wanting to celebrate her 2-year-old daughter, Audrey’s birthday, she let her beloved child plan the party.

Audrey’s theme? Poop of course, “For months, every time we mentioned her party, Audrey requested ‘poop balloons and a poop cake.’ I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop.”

Poop is exactly what she got. A wonderful party complete with everything poop themed, even pin the poop on the toilet.

Check out the birthday pics here.

