Tupac Shakur Memorialized In Bronze Statue

Tupac fans everywhere will now have a place to honor the late, great king of West coast rap. In Georgia Jim Burnett owns an amphitheater, which was formally known as the ‘Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts.’

Burnett is spending $500,000 to replace the old ‘Pac monument which was taken by the rappers family when the center sold in 2015.

Artist Nijel Binns was commissioned to lead the project. Binns has also done statues of Michael Jackson and Shirley Temple.

The grand unveiling is scheduled in September, on the 21st anniversary of Shakur’s death.

You can check out the old statue, as well as clay models of the new one here.

Via TMZ