Ride are fun right? They’re perfect because they simulate danger, but every so often the danger becomes all too real. An unsuspecting woman boarded a swing ride at a Paris amusement park. Apparently she wasn’t strapped in properly and slipped out of her harness, hanging just by her foot.

The video is terrifying as she swings back and forth, coming horrifically close to the  ground. Check out the video for yourself.

Via Elite Daily