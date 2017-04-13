14-Year-Old Transforms Into Nicki Minaj For Singing Competition. The Imitation Is Uncanny (Video)

Your Face Sounds Familiar is a reality singing competition in the Phillipines where contestants impersonate their favorite artists in a singing competition.

They also have a kids version, and 14-year-old Awra Briguela just shut the door and gave the best performance probably in that show’s history. Awra looks unassuming enough, but then he drops down the stage, and when he emerges he is no longer 14-year-old Awra. He completely transforms into Nicki Minaj. Hair, makeup, voice, stage presence and all.

It’s uncanny.

He even nailed the bug eyes, all through the Q&A at the end of his performance!

For his efforts, Anwar grabbed the top prize of 1 million pesos ($20,148) and a trip to Jeju, South Korea.

Via Mashable