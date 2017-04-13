Attorney Says United Passenger Suffered a Concussion and Broken Nose After Being Dragged off Flight

The attorney for David Dao — the 69-year-old man who was trying to fly from Chicago to Louisville on April 9 — said Dao suffered a concussion and a broken nose after police officers ripped him from his seat and dragged him off the overbooked flight. In addition, Dao also lost two teeth during the altercation and will undergo reconstructive surgery. By now, videos have circulated around the internet showing the action that was taken to get Dao off the flight.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio held a press conference Thursday morning. Demetrio said in a statement, “”If you’re going to eject a passenger, under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force and violence. That’s the law.” He later went on in the conference to say, “Forget the law for a minute that requires common decency in the treatment of passengers. But just treat us with respect. Make us feel like you really care.”

In Dao’s absence was his daughter to give a statement: “What happened to my dad should never have happened to any human being regardless of the circumstance.”

United apologized again to Dao after the press conference, issuing a statement that said “we cannot stress enough that we remain steadfast in our commitment to make this right.”