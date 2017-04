Disney’s new live action re-boot smash hit ‘ Beauty Ant The Beast’ has just surpassed $1 billion at the global box office.

Deadline is reporting surpassed that number in just 29 days.

‘Beauty And The Beast’ is that 14th Disney movie to cross the $1 billion threshold, and the movie has yet be released in Japan.

The movie is already 2017’s highest-grossing film, and has become the highest grossing live-action musical of all-time.