Danielle ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Bregoli Busted For Marijuana

April 13, 2017 1:33 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, cash me ousside, Danielle bregoli, weed

The 14-year-old internet sensation, Danielle Bregoli, better known as the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl, has gotten herself into some trouble. On the heels on a promising deal with a production company for her own reality TV show, she caught a bad break.

Sources say Bregoli was hanging out at a friends house when one friend brought out a joint. Nearby cops noticed the drug use and cited both girls for marijuana possession.

Danielle insists that she was not smoking, but because neither would rat on the other they both received citations.

Via TMZ

