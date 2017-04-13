Director James Cameron Hassled By Parking Enforcer At LAX (Video)

James Cameron is one of the biggest film directors in the world, but that means nothing to parking enforcement officials at LAX.

The Titanic director is headed towards a parked SUV waiting to take him to his destination when a parking enforcement official saw that he was parked in a cross walk. When someone in the party tells the gentleman that it’s actually for world-famous James Cameron, he does not care at all!

Cameron is understandable and a great sport throughout the ordeal. Guy is just trying to do his job, after all.

Via TMZ