Five Hot New Restaurants Are Coming To The Shops At Clearfork In Fort Worth

The new Shops at Clearfork are really starting to take shape, with more and more restaurants and retailers setting up shop its looking like Fort Worth will soon have a North Park of their own. The newest editions to the center are five killer restaurants.

Malai Kitchen, a southeast Asian restaurant, the Mediterranean inspired, Luna Grille, an upscale Tex-Mex joint called Mesero, the classic steaks of B&B Butchers and Restaurant, and Fixe, an Austin-based, progressive southern style hot spot will all find a home in the new Shops at Clearfork.

This is almost too much to handle. Most of these restaurants are already local favorites and now you’ll be able to dine, shop and relax in this beautiful contemporary center.

Clearly, Fort Worth is the place to be.

Via FTWX