Josh Brolin Will Play Cable In Deadpool 2

April 13, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Cable, deadpool, Josh Brolin, sequel, thanos

Josh Brolin is officially double dipping in the Marvel world.

What you may not know, is that Brolin actually plays Thanos, a villain seen in both The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition to that role, Brolin is all set to play Cable in the Deadpool sequel.

Apparently Brolin came completely out of left field. There were rumors that Michael Shannon and David Harbour (from Stranger Things) were the top two contenders for the role. However, in the end, Director David Leitch went with Brolin.

Rumor has it, Josh Brolin signed a deal for four movies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live