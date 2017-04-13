Josh Brolin Will Play Cable In Deadpool 2

Josh Brolin is officially double dipping in the Marvel world.

What you may not know, is that Brolin actually plays Thanos, a villain seen in both The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. In addition to that role, Brolin is all set to play Cable in the Deadpool sequel.

Apparently Brolin came completely out of left field. There were rumors that Michael Shannon and David Harbour (from Stranger Things) were the top two contenders for the role. However, in the end, Director David Leitch went with Brolin.

Rumor has it, Josh Brolin signed a deal for four movies.