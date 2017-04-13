Kurt Eichenwald is Having the Best of the Best Garage Sales in Dallas This Weekend

Journalist, Kurt Eichenwald, just sent his last kid off to college and he and his wife have decided to downsize. It looks like just about everything in the $1.9 million Preston Hollow estate will be up for sale. There will be furniture, guitars, and laptops up for grabs. And for those who are into the quirkier things, a screenplay for The Informant and even medical records of Harold Shipman (one of the worst serial killers in history) will be up for sale, too!

The sale will take place this Friday and Saturday, April 14-15th from 9am-4pm. The best part? Credit cards will be accepted!

This will be a garage sale you DON’T want to miss! Address: 6431 Lupton Dr Dallas, Texas 75225.