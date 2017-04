Hye-Min Park is one of South Korea’s most influential beauty bloggers.

디올 파티에 참석했던 LA여행기! 내일 유튜브에 공개됩니다. My LA video with @diormakeup will be released tomorrow on YouTube! A post shared by PONY 포니 (@ponysmakeup) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:13am PST

She has an incredible reach on YouTube and Instagram, and she absolutely deserves it. She has a myriad of makeup tutorial videos that are impressive in their own right, but Hye-Min also has this incredible ability to completely transform into any celebrity it appears she wants to become with fancy finger work and a lot of makeup.

Check out some of her amazing transformations below!

Taylor Swift:

Kylie Jenner:

Via Buzzfeed