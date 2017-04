Officials will conduct tests of the Outdoor Warning Siren system today, Thursday April 13. The counties effected are Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville.

Weather permitting, the tests will begin at 2pm. The test is to ensure that all three sirens can be activated simultaneously.

Important Message Re: Sirens in Cedar Hill, Duncanville, and DeSoto. They are scheduled to be tested tomorrow @ 2PM. pic.twitter.com/rz5Xhjft8g — DallasOEM (@DallasOEM) April 12, 2017

Via NBC DFW