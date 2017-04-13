Pepsi Gains Popularity After Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad

Pepsi and Kendall Jenner received some initial backlash after a recent controversial ad showed the reality solve a clash between protesters and police with Pepsi. However a recent poll shows that 44% of people actually have a more favorable view of Pepsi after the ad.

The Independent is reporting, that the poll was conducted by Morning Consult and they asked 2000 Americans how their opinion of the company changed after seeing the ad. Only about 25% had a less favorable view of the company after the advertisement, and most 44% actually had a more favorable view.

Unfortunately for Kendall Jenner the same could not be said for her. Only 28% of respondents viewed her more favorably after seeing the ad.

After last week’s backlash Pepsi has pulled that ad and apologized to Kendall Jenner, however based on this new information maybe they didn’t have to.

