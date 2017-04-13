Relive Your Childhood! Tamagotchis Are Back!!

April 13, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: 90s kids, bandai, childhood, japan, Nostalgia, Tamagotchi, toy

For many of us, it was our first taste of adulthood and responsibility.

That’s right.  Tamagotchi.  These adorable little pixels needed to be fed, walked, cared for, and took up the majorty of our time as youngsters.

For all the ’90s kids out there, Bandai is brining them back!  After 2o years, brand new and slightly updated Tamagotchis have been made available on Amazon, unfortunately at this time only in Japan.

It’s available for around $17 if you want to relive your childhood, and if you want the nostalgia but don;t want to spend the bucks, you can download an official Tamagotchi app for your iPhone or Android.

Via Fortune

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live