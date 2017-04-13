The Worst Chain Restaurant Foods To Order

Sometimes what appears to be a good healthy option at a restaurant turns out not to be.

Livestrong had come up with a list of the worst foods to order at chain restaurants and what to order instead.

Cheesecake Factory

Skip the Miso Salmon, it isn’t as healthy as it sounds. It is actually 1,180 calories, and provides 60 percent of the recommended daily sodium intake.

Order the Skinnylicious Grilled Salmon with assorted fresh vegetables instead, it’s only 590 calories.

Applebee’s

Skip the pecan-crusted chicken salad, a salad that is a whopping 1340 calories…not so healthy.

Order the Grilled Chicken Ceasar salad (half-portion) instead for only 400 calories.

Olive Garden

Skip the Rotini Primavera with Grilled Chiken for a not very healthy 1,160 calories.

Order instead the Herb Grilled Salmon, which is only 460 calories.

Check out the complete list HERE