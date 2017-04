History was made at Basha Highschool in Arizona, when highschool senior, Becca Longo, became the first woman to sign a letter of intent with a college football team.

Its game dayyy😈🏈‼️ A post shared by Becca Longo (@beccalongo5) on Sep 30, 2016 at 12:45pm PDT

The 5’11” 140-pound senior will be playing for Adams State, a division II team in Colorado. Her position? Kicker and a good one at that. Longo made 30 of 33 point-after tries and landed a 30 yard field goal, which is no joke.

Via Barstool Sports