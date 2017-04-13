WATCH: Live Auditions For The ‘Magic Mike Live’ Vegas Show Are Beyond Hot

April 13, 2017 4:25 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Las Vegas, Magic Mike, magic mike live!

‘Magic Mike’ was a huge hit. Men and women alike swooned over the muscle clad gods getting down and dirty on stage. But that was just a movie. Yes, the film brought that hot vibe into theaters and homes alike, but its just not the same as being front row.

Sadly, most male strip clubs are nowhere near the level of ‘Magic Mike’ but now all your dreams can become a reality. Tatum and the group personally picked 13 of the best, and hottest dancers around for the Las Vegas show, ‘Magic Mike Live.’

Can’t wait, well we’ve got tons of rehearsal videos and pictures right here!

2017 is off to a good start amirite? 🔥😘👅 #MenOfMML #absfordays #magicmikelive

A post shared by Magic Mike Live (@magicmikelive) on

Via Elite Daily

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live