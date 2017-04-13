WATCH: Live Auditions For The ‘Magic Mike Live’ Vegas Show Are Beyond Hot

‘Magic Mike’ was a huge hit. Men and women alike swooned over the muscle clad gods getting down and dirty on stage. But that was just a movie. Yes, the film brought that hot vibe into theaters and homes alike, but its just not the same as being front row.

Sadly, most male strip clubs are nowhere near the level of ‘Magic Mike’ but now all your dreams can become a reality. Tatum and the group personally picked 13 of the best, and hottest dancers around for the Las Vegas show, ‘Magic Mike Live.’

Can’t wait, well we’ve got tons of rehearsal videos and pictures right here!

Via Elite Daily