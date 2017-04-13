Wedding Season Starting To Hurt Your Wallet? Try These Incredible Wedding Hacks To Save A Few Bucks!

Weddings are a wonderful and beautiful thing, but it gets pretty tiresome when all of your friends decide to throw theirs all within the same few months.

They get expensive, yo!

A recent survey found that now, it costs around $540 to attend a wedding, when you combine travel, clothes, and GIFTS! Nowadays, gifts can usually range anywhere from $75 to $175 per person, and having to go to several weddings in a matter of weeks really adds up.

For those looking to save a few extra dollars on wedding gifts, peep these tips to save on gifts during wedding season.

Compare prices on registry items.

Different stores usually have different prices, obviously, and even online retailers like Overstock sell popular brands at prices lower than most high-end stores.

Use discount gift cards.

We had no idea this was even a thing! You can purchase discount gift cards for less than the face value.

Coupon codes.

By signing up to receive newsletters from retail shops, you are usually bound to get a few coupons now and then, as long as you don’t mind receiving 438 emails a week with nonsense.

Go to a warehouse store.

Big box shops like Sam’s or Costco usually send popular registry items at massive discounts, sometimes up to 30%!

Go in on a big gift.

Pretty self-explanatory. Find some friends or relatives to combine your funds and purchase something BIG for those special people.

Buy gift-wrap and cards at the dollar store.

Cards are usually read once and then thrown away. Gift wrap is literally torn apart. Buy these cheap!

Have any other money-saving hacks we need to know about? Let us know!

Via The World