There’s a new trend going around and its honestly crossing the line.┬áVetements, with the help of Levi’s, have released jeans with a zipper going down the back, giving you the option to let it all hang loose whenever you want. Don’t believe us?

#VETEMENTSxLEVIS @mytheresa.com @kevingiacco A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Holes in jeans are cool and totally acceptable, but exposing your crack in public is not a classy move. If you do buy a pair, please keep it zipped up, you wouldn’t walk around with your front zipper down now would you?

#VETEMENTSxLEVIS #VETEMENTSxHANES KM20.RU @kuznetskymost20 A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Via Mashable