Apple Might Buy Disney For $200 Billion, According To Rumors

Internet rumors are swirling this morning that Apple is looking at buying Disney for $200 Billion.

According to Variety, the merger would create a company worth $1 Trillion with ‘almost limitless opportunities in content and technology.’

The speculation continues that the new company would then take aim at Netflix. Which is interesting when you consider that Disney and Netflix just signed a deal last year to make Netflix “the exclusive U.S. pay-TV home of the latest films from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar.”

Netflix and Disney also have a relationship with Marvel TV shows, which started back in 2015 with ‘Daredevil’.

There is also thinking that the Disney theme parks would get a tech upgrade from Apple engineers.

