Austin Named To “The Top 10 Most Handsome Cities In America” List

April 14, 2017 12:49 PM
What makes a city “Handsome”?

Atlanta Journal Constitution reports a new survey based upon the amount of money men spend on personal care services, personal care products, shaving necessities, and clothing, has compiled the “Top 10 Most Handsome Cities In America.”

10. Minneapolis

9. Atlanta

8. Nashville

7. Austin

6. New York City

5. Denver

4. Boston

3. Washington

2. San Francisco

#1 Seattle!

Hmm? Too much salt air in Seattle? Too dry and need regular moisturizing? No, that can’t be right. They receive a lot of rain. Perhaps overall cleanliness is the goal, and they achieve it!

Shout-out to Austin! YAY! Thanks for making the Lonestar State look GOOD! DFW… let’s get to work:).

