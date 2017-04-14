Both Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Have Officially Filed For Divorce

April 14, 2017 8:38 AM
Nooooooo! Ben and Jen are officially over or at least well on their way.

While the couple has been separated for quite some time, there were recent rumors that the two were trying to work it out. Of course that could have been true, but now we know things are really over. Both Ben and Jennifer filed for divorce of Thursday citing irreconcilable differences. The two are also filing for joint custody of their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

On the bright side, it does appear that their divorce is going to get messy. Both Ben and Jen filed their paperwork without attorneys.

