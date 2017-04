Move over Easter Bunny we’ve got a new Easter star “Egg Sheeran”

Twitter has just kicked off one of our new favorite Easter traditions! #EggSheeran!

Me and egg Sheeran came joint 2nd in a egg competition @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/MsUwRGF7dO — Ellie Shaw (@ellieshoegze) April 7, 2017

This like too creative for me, literally i can't even breath for too much laughing #EggSheeran pic.twitter.com/BaF2nbaGNk — mateo (@notperriefake) April 8, 2017

Son's easter egg competion at school, massive fan, what do you think @edsheeran (egg sheeran) pic.twitter.com/UWW7EqvzAC — anthony march (@ninjamarchy) March 26, 2017

@edsheeran how ace is my 5 year old neice's easter egg comp entry for school!! (With a little help from mum) #eggsheeran pic.twitter.com/PcIPHHWaoQ — Leanne ✌️🖤🍍 (@leascully89) March 29, 2017

@edsheeran My friend amy made this for her daughter…happy Easter Egg-Sheeran!!😃🐣 pic.twitter.com/E2e6rn2tno — helenbosworth (@helenlbosworth) April 6, 2017

Not many pop stars become a holiday figure! Congratulations Ed! You did it!