Dad Creates Amazing Cardboard Armor For His Son

April 14, 2017 4:21 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Cardboard Armor, Warren King

Warren King is a father and artist, and a contender for best dad of the year award. Warren creates cardboard sculptures, and he used that skill to make his son the happiest kid in the world.

“I started by making different helmets and toys for my kids, just for fun…  mostly Star Wars stuff, Lord of the Rings, and superhero costumes, all with cardboard, because it was free!”

“Up to that point, I had made all sorts of medieval stuff — helmets, swords, axes, shoulder armor.  The kids loved all that stuff.  But I had never attempted a full suit of armor, one that a kid could actually run around and play in.”

“When Halloween came around one year, I thought I’d take up the challenge.”

Obviously he knocked it out of the park!

Via Mashable

