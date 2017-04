I guess this is normal in Australia.

The Sanctuary¬†Point Country Club in New South Wales, had a few dozen hazards on the golf course. Well a few dozen sounds like an understatement. A man posted a video the other day, of a horde of kangaroos just chilling and laying all over the golf course, not just one hole but quite a few. they don’t appear to be skittish or scared in slightest as they expect everyone to go around them. Check out the video below.