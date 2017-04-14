Sam Hunt Is Getting Married On Saturday

April 14, 2017 4:51 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Hannah Lee Fowler, Sam Hunt, wedding

It’s finally here! Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler will get hitched on Saturday. The ceremony will be held in Hunt’s home town of Cedartown, Georgia.

It will be a small affair, close family and friends, but that doesn’t mean it won’t a wedding for the ages. Famous Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina has taken charge of the wardrobe, the same woman who designed Sam’s outfit for the ACM Awards.

White the wedding will be videotaped, there’s no hope of any videos or pics seeing the light of day. *sigh*

Via TMZ

