Saturn & Jupiter’s Moons Show Signs They Could Support Life

It looks like NASA is one step closer to finding an alternative for Earth.

Thanks to some new information provided by the Cassini spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope, Saturn’s moon, Enceladus has been identified as an Ocean World, which means it has certain ingredients needed for habitation. Not only that, but it looks like Jupiter’s moon, Europa also has the very same qualities.

NASA says these discoveries “will help inform future exploration and the broader search for life beyond Earth.”