‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Teaser Trailer Officially Drops

Time to freak out Star Wars fans! ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi” teaser trailer has officially been released and it looks amazing!

The trailer opens with an exasperated Rey, appearing to be going through a similar Jedi training that Luke did in ‘Empire Strikes Back’.

“Breath, Just breath. Now reach out. What do you see?” we here Luke Skywalker say as glimpses of the film flash buy.

“Light, darkness, a balence” Rey answers as the camera focuses on a shattered Darth Vader helmet. “It’s so much bigger.” Luke responds.

The teaser then settles into a montage of some epic shots from the film, including a scene where Finn appears to be in some sort of life saving apparatus.

“I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end,” Luke says as the title card for the movie flashes up.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is set to be released on December 15th of this year.