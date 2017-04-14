The Cast & Crew Of Star Wars Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher

It was only a matter of time before the cast and crew of Star Wars put together a tribute to Carrie Fisher.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been forty years since the original Star Wars was released in theaters. Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia is one of the most iconic characters of all time. It’s evident that she was not only a friend to everyone involved in Star Wars, but they were also family.

This tribute has everything from onscreen footage to behind the scenes moments, as well as cast members speaking her praises. Such a beautiful tribute to an amazing woman. We miss you Carrie Fisher.