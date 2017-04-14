Two DFW Neighborhoods Named Great Places To Live

April 14, 2017 7:40 AM By Nathan Fast
Filed Under: American Planning Association, DFW, Great Places To Live

The Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association has named two DFW neighborhoods (populations ranging from 2,000 to 150,000) as the top two “Great Places To Live!”  Their criteria: “design, functionality, sustainability, character, quality, and community participation.”

Here are the six winners:

Downtown McKinney (Great Neighborhood)
North Richland Hills – HomeTown (Great Neighborhood)
•Fredericksburg – Main Street (Great Street)
•Georgetown Town Square (Great Public Space)
•San Angelo – River Walk (Great Public Space)
•Springtown – Tabernacle (Great Public Space)

I’d have to agree!  Congrats!

Source: American Planning Association

