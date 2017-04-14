University of Texas Has New Lockers That Cost $10,000 Each

Here in Texas we take our Football very seriously.

So serious that even our football locker rooms need to be the best. The locker room for the football team at the University of Texas in Austin will be getting completely revamped. The new lockers will feature a 43- inch TV that displays the players highlights, a hype reel and even display their name. The new lockers include a crazy amount of lights and a set of doors. Each locker costs $10,500 to build. UT posted a pic of the new lockers on Twitter, Check out the pics below.