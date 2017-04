Bae: Come over

Me: Can't. Was in a major car accident. I barely survived

Bae: My parents aren't home

Me: pic.twitter.com/tri5w5RD8t — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 14, 2017

This guy not only  probably survived a horrible car accident, but he still going. Is the car totally smashed? Yes, but does it run? Totally, so whats the problem? Mad respect to this guy for getting every mile he can out of that poor car.