Roaming Alligator Walks Right up to Doorstep…in Florida

April 15, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Alligator, Florida, humor, Sarasota

An alligator walked right up to someone’s doorstep because Florida. We still couldn’t imagine such a situation though! Police in Sarasota County, Florida, shared photos on Wednesday of an alligator up to no good that decided to trudged right up to the front door of a house while on an adventure around a neighborhood. It later moved to the garage door, too, but no one let it in.

The better of this, however, was Sarasota County Sheriff’s lightheartedness about the situation. Even offered a joke or two about it.

“What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator. What do you call an alligator on your front porch? Uninvited. We’re fresh out of Cop Humor after this bad boy showed up at a resident’s home in the 500 block of Clubside Circle in Venice Tuesday night.”

