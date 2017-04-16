Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans on the Zac Efron’s Abs “They are real”

Were you let down when you found out Robert Pattinson’s abs were air brushed on?

Well have no fear, Zac Efron is here. According to Baywatch co- star Priyanka Chopra, Zac’s are indeed real. “I didn’t think it was real initially. (I thought) there’s gotta be some airbrushing or paint brushing or whatever people do… I can vouch for them. I have seen them for real. They are real and I was shocked.” In this day and age its hard believe anything you see isn’t fake or photo shopped. “He is forever training. I watched him and I ate. I was always eating whenever Zac was training. I don’t know why I always got hungry seeing him work so hard.”

Next time you see Zac Efrons and his abs on the big screen you know they’re the real deal. Just gives us more of a reason to go see the new Baywatch movie.