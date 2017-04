Its been confirmed that the late Carrie Fisher will be in the upcoming ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ Fisher did finish her role before passing away and her family grated Disney and Lucas Films the rights to use her footage, which led many to believe that General Leia Organa would make an appereance in the 2019 ‘Star Wars’ film. Sadly this next movie will be the last time we see Princess Leia.

Via Mashable