Canine Corner: Buster

Buster is a 12-year-old Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix. His owners surrendered him to the shelter when they moved and said they couldn’t take him. Buster is a sweetheart, but his former family didn’t take care of him. He needed a lot of medical attention when he was given up to a rescue group, but now he’s happy and healthy! He has a vestibular (balance) problem which does not require any medications or vet therapy. He just wobbles a little bit when he walks or stands. It just makes him even more adorable when he runs up to greet you!

Buster is a total love bug! He follows his foster mom around the house and snuggles in his bed while she works in the kitchen. He loves his daily stroll in the yard, and his absolute favorite thing to do is nap with his foster mom! Buster also does great with the resident doggies and given his laid-back disposition would likely do well with cats. Because of his small size and age, he would do best in a home with older kiddos.

Buster weighs about 10 lbs., is current on all vaccinations, and he’s micro-chipped. He is house- and crate-trained. He is such a gentleman that he is allowed to roam free while his foster parents aren’t home. He does great in the car, walks well on leash and sleeps quietly throughout the night.

If you are interested in meeting this beautiful soul, please fill out an application online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Check out Buster in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Mack HERE.*

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.