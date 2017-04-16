Canine Corner: Buster

April 16, 2017 8:26 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Buster, Canine Corner, dogs, Legacy Humane Society, pets, puppies, Rescue, Shelter

Buster is a 12-year-old Chihuahua/Rat Terrier mix. His owners surrendered him to the shelter when they moved and said they couldn’t take him. Buster is a sweetheart, but his former family didn’t take care of him. He needed a lot of medical attention when he was given up to a rescue group, but now he’s happy and healthy!  He has a vestibular (balance) problem which does not require any medications or vet therapy. He just wobbles a little bit when he walks or stands. It just makes him even more adorable when he runs up to greet you!

lhs apr17 11 Canine Corner: Buster

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

lhs apr17 Canine Corner: Buster

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Buster is a total love bug! He follows his foster mom around the house and snuggles in his bed while she works in the kitchen. He loves his daily stroll in the yard, and his absolute favorite thing to do is nap with his foster mom! Buster also does great with the resident doggies and given his laid-back disposition would likely do well with cats.  Because of his small size and age, he would do best in a home with older kiddos.

lhs apr17 6 Canine Corner: Buster

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Buster weighs about 10 lbs., is current on all vaccinations, and he’s micro-chipped. He is house- and crate-trained. He is such a gentleman that he is allowed to roam free while his foster parents aren’t home. He does great in the car, walks well on leash and sleeps quietly throughout the night.

lhs apr17 3 Canine Corner: Buster

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

If you are interested in meeting this beautiful soul, please fill out an application online at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

 

Check out Buster in action!

 

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Mack HERE.*

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live