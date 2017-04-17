$43 Million Was Found in a Nigerian Apartment and Everyone Had the Same Joke About It

Remember all those e-mails from a supposed Nigerian prince who was ready to “send money into your account” after having $30 million in excess from a phony contract? Maaaybe there was some truth to it? Who knows. But what is a fact is that $43 million in U.S. dollar notes was found in an apartment in Nigeria by the country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). $43 million…that’s a whole lot of cash to be storing in an apartment.

After a tip from a whistleblower that someone had been transporting bags in and out of the apartment, the EFCC was able to uncover the money hidden in multiple filing cabinets. In addition to the U.S. currency found, $75,000 worth of Nigerian currency and $35,000 in British pound sterling were also found inside fireproof cabinets hidden behind wooden panels.

Naturally, everyone had something to say about that e-mail scam joke to tell:

@ctvedmonton I think this is mine, I got a legimate looking email a few weeks back about it. Please contact pic.twitter.com/NAgj6Kdixr — Iwan Hughes (@IwanHughes2001) April 16, 2017

@ctvedmonton Okay, okay, my credit card number is 4053 2311 3441 2211, so please do go ahead and release the funds to my bank account. — The Ottawa Ross (@ottaross) April 16, 2017