Baywatch Star Jeremy Jackson Will Do Jail Time For Stabbing A Woman

Remember Jeremy Jackson? His claim to fame was playing David Hasselhoff’s son Hobie on Baywatch back in the 90s. He tried to make a comeback in 2009, with Confessions of a Teen Idol.

So what’s he been doing in his spare time these days? Apparently stabbing people! Back in October of 2015, he stabbed a woman during an argument in the middle of the street.

Jackson ultimately ended up taking a plea deal, but in all honesty got off pretty easy. The actor will do 161 days in jail. He was sentenced to 270 days in jail and 5 years of probation. The judge gave Jackson 109 days credit. In addition to jail time, Jackson will also have to take anger management classes and attend AA meetings.