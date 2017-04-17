Buzzfeed Posts “100%” Accurate Map Of Texas, But Disregard DFW, Put Six Flags In West Texas, Place Waco In North Texas

According to Buzzfeed, this map was put together by a native Texan, and if that was the case that person needs to retake some 7th grade geography classes.

Buzzfeed just recently opened an office in Austin, and to mark the occasion they released a map of Texas highlighting all the awesome things the Lone Star State has to offer. They even called the map “100% accurate.” Only thing is, anyone claiming to be a native Texan would be able to point out the OBVIOUS mistakes and omissions on the map, including leaving out DFW altogether, placing Waco super north, in fact just below where DFW should be, and putting the Czech Stop closer to Tyler than to West.

A 100% accurate map of Texas. pic.twitter.com/x6EoCNtiWn — BuzzFeed Austin (@BuzzFeedAustin) April 13, 2017

Buzzfeed will soon learn not to mess with Texas, as everybody JUMPED on the website for putting out this “100%” accurate map.

@BuzzFeedAustin You can name Poteet but not Dallas or El Paso? And only UT Austin get a nod for colleges? This list is garbage. Travel beyond Austin. — ♕ Queen Maeve ♛ (@blkMYmorris) April 14, 2017

@BuzzFeedAustin You gotta look up the definition of "accurate" bc you're not using it correctly. SA is not on the border. Six Flags is not east of Denton. pic.twitter.com/mNak2iJKyc — Geneva Smith (@GenevaSmith) April 14, 2017

They tried to defend themselves, but we’re not buying their excuses either.

Haha 👋🏻 guys! We know Texans take their geography v seriously but the lil map was just for fun. FWIW, this branch is headed by a native! https://t.co/QEZgWswDhQ — BuzzFeed Austin (@BuzzFeedAustin) April 14, 2017

Don’t mess, Buzzfeed.

