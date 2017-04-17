Dad “Pees His Pants” So His 6-Year-Old Daughter Wouldn’t Be Embarrassed By Her Accident

April 17, 2017 10:26 AM
Accidents happen. How you handle the situation is what’s important.

Meet Ben Sowards, who is officially “Father of the Year,” after coming to his daughter’s rescue last week. While at school, his 6-year-old daughter Valerie, had an accident. As any kid would do, Valerie cried. So what did dad do? Well, he pulled a Billy Madison…

“Of course I peed my pants, everyone my age pees their pants. It’s the coolest.”

That’s right, dad headed to school with a giant wet spot on his pants in order to make his daughter feel a little bit better about the accident.

Quick, get this man a trophy! He’s a hero!

