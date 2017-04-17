Orlando Bloom Is Moving On From Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom’s break up with Katy Perry was one for the ages. Poor Orlando… how do you top Katy Perry?

Well, he’s actually had no problem finding another celeb to date. Though it’s not serious, reports say that Orlando and Nina Dobrev, from “Vampire Diaries,” are seeing each other, and this is only a month after the breakup.

The two have known each other for years, but things only recently started to heat up. Orlando isn’t looking for anything serious so we might not have a hot new celebrity power couple for a while.

Via Elite Daily