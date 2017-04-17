Professional Bowler With Biggest Afro In The World Has AMAZING Strike Celebration (Video)

April 17, 2017 6:05 AM
Filed Under: Athlete, Bowling, Celebration, funny, kyle troup, pba, professional bowlers association, Sports

Who says watching bowling on TV is boring?

Well a lot of people, probably, but professional Kyle Troup is doing his best to converting this weekend activity to an amazing live spectacle.

Sporting a big afro, Troup lit the world on fire when after scoring a huge strike, broke out two afro picks and pumped up the crowd.

It was awesome.

Of course, the man who set the standard for bowling celebrations is a fella named Pete Webber, who after scoring a big strike yelled at the crowd “Who do you think you are?  I AM!!”

We’re still not sure what he meant.  WARNING:  NSFW language is ahead, so please proceed with caution.

Via Bartstool Sports

