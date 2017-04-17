rue21 Closing Nearly 400 Locations

If your teen (or perhaps you) enjoying shopping at rue21, the Pittsburgh PA area based company that is closing around 400 stores due to declining mall business, and will focus on on-line sales.

Around 700 stores will remain open in 48 states, but no word on the fate of the 28 greater North Texas area locations.

Currently, the rue21 website is promoting major sale prices, a normal pre-closing procedure.

This may be a good shopping opportunity for teens and parents.

Best wishes to all who will be affected by this downsizing.