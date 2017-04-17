rue21 Closing Nearly 400 Locations

April 17, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: Pre-Store Closing Sales, rue 21 Closing 400 Locations, rue21, Store Closings

If your teen (or perhaps you) enjoying shopping at rue21, the Pittsburgh PA area based company that  is closing around 400 stores due to declining mall business, and will focus on on-line sales.

Around 700 stores will remain open in 48 states, but no word on the fate of the 28 greater North Texas area locations.

Currently, the rue21 website is promoting major sale prices, a normal pre-closing procedure.

This may be a good shopping opportunity for teens and parents.

Best wishes to all who will be affected by this downsizing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live