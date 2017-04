Among the hoards of A-list celebs at Coachella, one couple stood out, The Weeknd and Selena, of course. They must have been having a great time, because the PDA pics of the happy couple are seemingly endless.

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XvNE9QvKYE — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) April 15, 2017

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/lRl1k8wBAS — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) April 15, 2017

What do you think cute or too much?

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Its important to note that The Weeknd’s ex, Bella Hadid, was nowhere to be seen. In fact, shes on the other side of the world, relaxing on a boat in Dubai. Coincidence?

I'm so lucky😇😇😇😇 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Via Elite Daily