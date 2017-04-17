Since Live Streaming Began On April The Giraffe, 35 Baby Animals Were Born At Dallas Zoo

Animal Adventure Park began their live stream of April the Giraffe on February 10th. Over a month later, April finally gave birth to a brand new healthy baby giraffe. In that time, 35 animals were born or hatched inside the walls of our very own Dallas Zoo.

The animals included plenty of birds and reptiles, and a few creatures important not only to the zoo but to the preservation of their species. Bolasie is the first Eastern bongo born at the zoo since 2015.

The zoo’s first tamandua baby was born near the end of February, which is pretty rare for those animals under human care, and only three tamanduas born survived in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums last year.

Check out some of the adorable, furry new additions to the Dallas Zoo below!

Meet Cora, our first-ever baby #tamandua! Born to Chispa & MJ, read why she's a big deal for her troubled species: https://t.co/rP4BbWyCFF pic.twitter.com/AsmkrfAAqc — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) April 13, 2017

Cub Bahati is growing like a dandy-🦁! At 18 days old, this #lion girl weighs 5.8 lbs & has already more-than doubled her birth weight. pic.twitter.com/3YMhsdLduo — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) April 4, 2017

This sweet girl was recently born to Hidaya. She's an important addition for critically endangered #EasternBongos: https://t.co/YxcywzJa3I pic.twitter.com/xWFEP1SkoA — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) April 1, 2017

MEET BAHATI! There’s a new, special lion cub we’d like you to see. Bahati Moja was born on March 17 to Lina & Kamau. https://t.co/57KWQmFWlu pic.twitter.com/vyOgN2yjQZ — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) March 29, 2017

Meet our new joey! Our new Bennett's Wallaby joey is finally popping its head out of mom Bobber's pouch. Come see this cutie this weekend! pic.twitter.com/T2uaHR3bke — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) February 24, 2017

STORK CHIRPS! #Bird keepers provide scratches to stimulate these chicks before being fed. We're welcoming 3 new #MarabouStorks! 🐣 pic.twitter.com/kWjKvq4wNF — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) February 12, 2017

Via Dallas News