The Weirdest Outfits From Coachella 2017

April 17, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: coachella, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, kylie jenner, musica festival, Rihanna, sophie turner, Vanessa Hudgens

Coachella is one of the biggest music festivals of the year. Not only that, but it’s become a celebrity hot spot as well fashion statement.

For the most part, anything goes. You will see everything from 70s inspired attire to nearly naked. So we’ve found some of our favorite outfits from this year’s festival…and by favorite we mean some of the weirdest outfits we’ve ever seen!

Let’s start with Rihanna, who was head to toe sparkles!

phresh out.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

" I can't go home yet, cuz enough people ain't seen my outfit "

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Then there’s Katy Perry, who went with a sports bra theme.

Thank Goddess ✨💫🌙 📸@janellshirtcliff

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

been doing this since before you were a bloop in the womb

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Vanessa Hudgens went with more of a hippie look.

🍾🌵🌴🌞 @lemeridienhotels #marriotXcoachella

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Day2 #Coachella

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

And then there’s Kylie Jenner, who went with a desert theme…snake print.

Meanwhile Kendall Jenner was wearing some sort of sequin sleeve.

having so much fun at the @bumble #WinterBumbleland party, hosting with my sister #ad ❄🌴🐝

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

And finally we have Sophie Turner, who went full bandana jacket on us.

Let us know if we missed anything!

