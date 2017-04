For those of you who didn’t know Bill Nye’s new Netflix TV show premieres Friday.

Pitchfork is now reporting that Tyler the Creator wrote the theme song for the new show. Here it is:

Loved the original @BillNye The Science Guy theme song? Get ready for @TylerTheCreator's fresh new take for #BillNyeSavestheWorld. pic.twitter.com/cF2qZncPi5 — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 15, 2017

Here’s the original theme for comparison:

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.